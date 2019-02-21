Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town boss handed two-match touchline ban after Norwich sending-off

Paul Lambert (right) was restrained by stewards during heated exchanges

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has been handed a two-match touchline ban and a £3,000 fine after he was sent off against Norwich.

Norwich have been fined £25,000 and Ipswich £20,000 following two fracas during the Canaries' 3-0 win at Carrow Road on 10 February.

Lambert and Norwich coach Chris Domogalla were both dismissed after a confrontation spilled off the pitch.

Lambert said: "It's not ideal but I trust my staff to do what I ask."

Former Canaries manager Lambert will not be allowed on the touchline for Ipswich's game at Wigan on Saturday and the home game against Reading on 2 March.

He did not contest the misconduct charge, which followed an ill-tempered East Anglian derby that included clashes between players in both halves, but Lambert did write to the FA to explain his actions.

The touchline incident came in first-half stoppage time after Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan fouled Norwich defender Max Aarons.

"There was no point appealing because I wasn't going to win but I have had my say about what went on and I stand by every word," Lambert said.

"I'll get on with it now. It's not ideal but I trust my staff to do what I ask them to do. There will be no problem there.

"Will it make a difference, not being on the touchline? I don't know. I can talk to the players before the game and after. They will know what is expected of them."

Both clubs accepted the charge of failing to control their players.