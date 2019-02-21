Steve Clarke: Rangers will do 'everything possible' to eradicate abuse suffered by Kilmarnock boss

Rangers say they will do "everything possible" to stamp out the type of abuse aimed at Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke in Wednesday's Scottish Cup tie.

Clarke said he faced "sectarian" abuse from the "dark ages" at Ibrox as his side lost 5-0 in their last-16 replay.

A Rangers statement said the club "wishes to make it clear that unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated at Ibrox.

"Everything possible will be done to eradicate this kind of behaviour."

Clarke said he was called "a Fenian b******" at Ibrox, three days after Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd said he was subjected to sectarian abuse and was hit by a coin during Sunday's Premiership game with Celtic at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock director Cathy Jamieson said there is "no place in football for sectarianism", tweeting it was "time to end this nonsense once and for all".

'It is difficult to combat if you don't throw a punch'

Wednesday's incidents at Ibrox are the latest to blight the Scottish game this season.

Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon said he was "fed up of laughing off racism" after he was hit by a coin during an Edinburgh derby last October.

David Scott, Campaign Director for anti-sectarian charity Nil by Mouth, believes Scottish football "has failed for generations to tackle sectarian abuse".

"It is difficult to combat if you don't throw a punch," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"The vast majority of people who go to matches have no truck with this, they just want to enjoy the game. The problem is this noisy, sizeable majority who are dragging us back to the bile and hatred of the old days.

"The dilemma for the silent majority is how you actually deal with the people within your ranks who are behaving in this manner? The clubs, particularly the Old Firm clubs, invest hundreds of thousands of pounds on sophisticated software and CCTV footage where you can identify people.

"But what we have is a reluctance to pursue this. There can be hundreds of people - whole stands - chanting and police can't wade in and make arrests.

"So we are brought back to the elephant in football's room which is 'strict liability', the European method of holding the club responsible for consistent failures to tackle this issue.

"What we have seen, particularly from the Old Firm clubs, is a complete washing of hands where they say 'this is nothing to do with us, this is society's problem, we can't solve it', where people think they can go to matches and behave in this manner.

"You would not behave like that in the workplace or in the community without sanction, so why do we allow this permissive environment? It is simply because the clubs and governing bodies don't have the backbone, the bottle, the spine to do something about it."

'We have got a cancer and we need to stamp it out' - analysis

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart on BBC Sportscene:

"Steve Clarke is a man of integrity and he shouldn't have to listen to it. But it is very difficult to police it because what happens if a whole stand is shouting sectarian abuse?

"If clubs are serious about stamping it out, for me strict liability is the only way we are going to get to the root cause of the issue. I know it is turkeys voting for Christmas but ultimately the prize is much bigger.

"This is a great country we have got here but we have got a cancer and we need to stamp it out."