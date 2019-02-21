Crewe Alexandra: Defender Eddie Nolan agrees new two-year contract

Eddie Nolan joined Crewe in summer 2017 after being released by Blackpool

Crewe Alexandra defender Eddie Nolan has agreed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

Former Preston and Scunthorpe player Nolan has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

The 30-year-old will remain at Gresty Road until summer 2021 under his new deal, having originally joined on a one-year contract in summer 2017.

He joined The Railwaymen after being released by Blackpool the same year, where he spent one season.