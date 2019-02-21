Crewe Alexandra: Defender Eddie Nolan agrees new two-year contract

  • From the section Crewe
Crewe defender Eddie Nolan
Eddie Nolan joined Crewe in summer 2017 after being released by Blackpool

Crewe Alexandra defender Eddie Nolan has agreed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

Former Preston and Scunthorpe player Nolan has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

The 30-year-old will remain at Gresty Road until summer 2021 under his new deal, having originally joined on a one-year contract in summer 2017.

He joined The Railwaymen after being released by Blackpool the same year, where he spent one season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you