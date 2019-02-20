Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'a big fan of VAR' after win at Schalke

Nicolas Otamendi (l) protested his innocence for Schalke's first penalty

Pep Guardiola says he is "a big fan of VAR" despite Manchester City conceding two penalties and having a man sent off in their 3-2 Champions League last 16 first leg win at Schalke.

Nabil Bentaleb scored two first-half penalties before a late City comeback.

The first decision was a Nicolas Otamendi handball not initially awarded and overturned by the video referee.

And the second was a Fernandinho foul on Salif Sane, which was given at the time and then backed up by VAR.

Otamendi was sent off in the second half for a second booking, having been shown his first yellow card for the penalty.

"It's a penalty. The second one is a penalty too," said Guardiola. "Offside too [a player was offside as the free-kick came in]. And the red card can be a red card.

"I trust VAR. I have arguments sometimes but not this time. They are both penalties."

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored in the final five minutes to give City victory in Germany, with Sergio Aguero having opened the scoring early on.

The screen at the side of the pitch did not work for the penalty conceded by Otamendi, with referee Carlos del Cerro Grande having to rely on the video officials to make the decision for him.

