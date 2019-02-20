Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss decries sectarian abuse after defeat by Rangers

Steve Clarke said the decision to send off his goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was 'a joke'

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke said he was subjected to sectarian abuse during his side's 5-0 Scottish Cup fifth-round replay defeat by Rangers.

Clarke said he was "approached by Rangers about taking the job" at Ibrox and was assured that "we don't have that in the west of Scotland any more".

He added: "To call me a f***** b******, where are we living? The dark ages?"

The Ayrshireman left St Mirren in 1987 to sign for Chelsea, returning to take over at Kilmarnock last October.

"They are not allowed to call my assistant [Alex Dyer] a 'black b' but they can call me a f***** b******. What are we doing in Scotland?," he added.

"I wake up every morning and thank Chelsea for taking me away from the west of Scotland because my children don't understand this.

"Thankfully when I go down there my children don't have to worry about this. It's lovely being back in the west of Scotland."

Four goals from Alfredo Morelos and another from Andy Halliday earned Rangers a quarter-final tie at Aberdeen.

However, all but one of those goals came after the controversial 25th-minute dismissal of Kilmarnock goalkeeper Daniel Bachmannn after his elbow struck the head of Glen Kamara while waiting for a corner.

Clarke described the red card as a "joke" and "embarrassing" and that we should "pack it in" if that is the standard of refereeing.

More to follow.