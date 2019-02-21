How Rangers' Alfredo Morelos shredded 10-man Kilmarnock

His manager says Rangers have "missed him sorely". Former Ibrox player Neil McCann says "he's got everything". He is the Scottish Premiership's top scorer and has now netted 27 times in all competitions this term.

On his return from suspension, Alfredo Morelos rattled four goals past Kilmarnock in Rangers' 5-0 Scotland Cup last-16 replay rout.

The Colombian has been red-carded four times this season - albeit one was rescinded after an appeal - with some pundits calling him a "liability" and "petulant".

But on Wednesday, Steven Gerrard's top marksman demonstrated how devastating he can be when his discipline holds and his quality shines.

A tap in, a header & one with each foot

1-0: James Tavernier sends Daniel Candeias scampering clear up the right. The Portuguese fires across a low ball that evades Daniel Bachmann, with the unmarked Morelos tapping in at the back post

2-0: The Tavernier-Candeias-Morelos axis produces the striker's second in first-half injury time. Morelos gets free at the back post and nods home Candeias' cracking delivery

4-0: With 12 minutes remaining, Morelos hammers in his third goal from right of the box after scampering on to yet another incisive Candeias ball

5-0: The Colombian completes his quartet five minutes later, seizing on a loose ball in the Kilmarnock box, shifting it on to his left foot, and firing low past Jamie MacDonald.

'He showed we've missed him sorely' - reaction

The shellacking propelled Rangers into the cup quarter-finals, where they will travel to Aberdeen - a team against whom Morelos has been red-carded three times this term.

In the five domestic games Morelos has missed this season, Rangers have only scored two goals - and each of those came struggling Dundee and Hamilton Academical.

"He was a constant threat. He deserved his four goals. He showed again we've missed him sorely in certain games this year," Gerrard told Rangers TV. "I'd also like to praise the support cast tonight, Candeias getting assists, Ryan Kent getting an assist."

'He's got everything' - analysis

Former Rangers winger and Dundee manager Neil McCann on Sportsound

When you're defending set-pieces, you're looking at the big men coming up, but you can't take your eyes off Morelos. Although he's not a big man he's got some leap, and with the leap comes the power. He's strong enough in the air but his all-round ground ability and strength is exceptional.

He's got everything - and that's why he needs to sort his temperament out. If he just channels it in the right way, without being disrespectful to Rangers, they'll cash in on this guy because a lot of teams will be looking at his goalscoring exploits.

Former Rangers striker and Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith

Morelos can score different types of goals. He scored a right-foot shot, a left-foot shot, a header getting in at the back post, showing great positional sense. Three of his goals were first-class.

The only incident he was involved in was at Daniel Bachmann's ordering-off. Alan Power was trying to lift Glen Kamara off the ground and Morelos got involved in that and had to get pulled away. He was getting involved there when there was no need - that is the big problem Rangers have with him, because other than that, he's got a lot to offer.