Thursday's papers 20 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/47313134 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Mirror, "Ster Crazy" In the Guardian, "City ride a rollercoaster" In the Times, "Guardiola's men fight back from 2-1 down after VAR controversy" In the Daily Mail, "Video Stars - it's a VAR farce" In the Daily Express, "Raheem to the rescue" In iSport, "City's great escape" In the Independent, "Arsenal fans fume over early kick-off"