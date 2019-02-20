Emiliano Sala: Nantes fined after fans set off flares in striker's tribute

A giant tifo of Emiliano Sala was unveiled before kick-off

Nantes have been fined after fans set off flares as part of their tribute to Emiliano Sala last month.

The French club's fans set off flares and held up a giant banner of Sala in their first game after the Argentine striker disappeared in a plane crash.

Nantes have now been fined 16,500 euros (£14,350) by the French Football League.

Sala played 48 goals in 133 games for Nantes before leaving to join Premier League side Cardiff.

He died when a plane - piloted by David Ibbotson, who remains missing - crashed into the English Channel on 21 January.