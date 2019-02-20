Emiliano Sala: Nantes fined after fans set off flares in striker's tribute
-
- From the section European Football
Nantes have been fined after fans set off flares as part of their tribute to Emiliano Sala last month.
The French club's fans set off flares and held up a giant banner of Sala in their first game after the Argentine striker disappeared in a plane crash.
Nantes have now been fined 16,500 euros (£14,350) by the French Football League.
Sala played 48 goals in 133 games for Nantes before leaving to join Premier League side Cardiff.
He died when a plane - piloted by David Ibbotson, who remains missing - crashed into the English Channel on 21 January.