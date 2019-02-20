FA Cup: Wolves v Man Utd quarter-final live on BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup fifth round: Watch the best goals

The FA Cup quarter-final between Wolves and Manchester United will be broadcast live across the BBC next month.

The Red Devils' trip to Molineux will be on BBC One and the BBC Sport website at 19:55 GMT on Saturday, 16 March.

Millwall against Brighton - at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 17 March - will also be screened live on BBC One and online.

Watford v Crystal Palace and Swansea v Manchester City - both of which will take place on the Saturday - will be live on BT Sport.

There will be live in-play clips available for all four games on the BBC Sport website, as well as highlights after full-time.

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures

Saturday, 16 March

Watford v Crystal Palace (12:15 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Swansea City v Manchester City (17:20 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Wolves v Manchester United (19:55 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Sunday, 17 March