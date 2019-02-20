Mauro Icardi: Inter Milan striker's dispute "cannot be solved on social media"

Icardi was replaced as Inter captain by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has been told his problems cannot be solved by "likes on social media" amid his ongoing contract dispute.

Last week, Icardi, 26, was stripped of the captaincy and then refused to travel to Inter's Europa League last-32 first leg with Rapid Vienna.

The issue has been fuelled by comments from Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, on Italian TV and social media.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said "real contact" was needed.

Spalletti said: "Some problems aren't resolved via chat, videos and 'likes' but with words and being together.

"For Icardi a recovery plan will be put in place, but less social network and more reality," he told the player.

"In these cases, remembering how it was once done would be a step in the right direction, even if the world is more technological now."

Icardi, who has scored 15 goals in 28 games this season, claimed a knee injury was the reason he chose to sit out the game in Vienna last Thursday, which Inter won 1-0.

He also watched from the stands as his side beat Sampdoria at the San Siro on Saturday.

But on Wednesday, Inter said that a scan on the knee "did not reveal significant changes compared to those performed before the start of the current season".

Icardi, who has eight caps for Argentina, scored 122 goals in 208 appearances for Inter, who are currently third in Serie A, 20 points behind leaders Juventus.