Everton defender Tyias Browning signs for Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande

Browing has not played for Everton's first team since 2016

Everton defender Tyias Browning has signed for Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande.

The 24-year-old has been at the club since 2004 but only made a total of nine appearances for the first team.

He was on loan at Sunderland during the 2017-18 season as the Black Cats were relegated to League One.

Guangzhou Evergrande are managed by former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro and former Barcelona forward Paulinho plays for the side.

Browning, who made his Everton debut against rivals Liverpool in 2014, had spent the current season playing for David Unsworth's Everton under-23 side.