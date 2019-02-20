Che Adams: Birmingham forward will 'enhance career' if he chooses Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland call-up would enhance Che Adams' career - McLeish

Birmingham City striker Che Adams would "enhance his career" if he chooses to represent Scotland, says national manager Alex McLeish.

McLeish wants the England under-20 cap to pledge his future to Scotland before the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Adams, 22, has scored 19 goals in the Championship this term and is eligible for Scotland through a grandparent.

"We're a small nation, we have to not leave any stone unturned and Che has been in good form," McLeish said.

"We've looked at Che and we've looked at a lot of potentials who haven't been in recent squads.

"At the moment he wants to keep himself playing at club level. He's having a good season, we've charted his progress. So we'll keep that one open.

Leicester-born Adams has previously declined an invite to play for Scotland under-21 side, while also turning down the opportunity to play for his father's homeland of Antigua.

"We'll leave it up to him just now and we'll keep monitoring the situation," said McLeish. "It was amicable discussions with him and his representatives.

"I never spoke to Che personally but we've noticed the form that he's been in and we think we can enhance his career. It would be up to him now in the next few months or so."