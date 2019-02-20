Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea manager says winning is 'only solution'

Maurizio Sarri joined Chelsea from Napoli in July

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said winning matches is the "only solution" as he faced questions about his future.

The Blues were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Monday and have dropped to sixth in the league after three straight away defeats.

After Thursday's Europa League second leg against Malmo, they face Manchester City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

"I have to think that I will be the manager of Chelsea for a long time, otherwise I cannot work," said Sarri.

The 60-year-old Italian added that he has not spoken to club owner Roman Abramovich or director of football Marina Granovskaia this week.

"We need to win three, four matches in a row. It's the only solution," he said.

Sarri arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli in July and started his Premier League career with a 12-game unbeaten streak.

However, his side have since lost six league matches, including three of their past four.

His 4-3-3 system and possession-based style known as 'Sarri-ball' has been criticised and midfielder N'Golo Kante has been shifted out of his preferred position to fit in £50m signing Jorginho.

Fans booed the Italian's substitutions during the 2-0 defeat by United.

"The system is a false problem," Sarri said on Wednesday.

"I know very well that when we lose I have to put a striker on the pitch. When we win I have to put a defender on the pitch.

"But I want to see football in another way."