Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Chelsea20:00Malmö FF
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Malmo: Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to miss game through injury

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has a hamstring injury and will be absent from the Europa League last-32 second-leg tie against Malmo.

Arrizabalaga, who could also miss Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, will be replaced by Willy Caballero or Rob Green.

There are doubts over forward Pedro, who has a stomach ache and full-back Davide Zappacosta, who has a fever.

Under-pressure boss Maurizio Sarri's side won the first leg 2-1 in Sweden.

The former Napoli manager's future has been called into question following a poor February in which his side suffered a 6-0 thrashing by Manchester City and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United.

The Blue plays City for the first silverware of the season at the weekend and then host Tottenham next Wednesday.

Asked if his job depends on the result against Malmo, Sarri said: "We need to win three, four matches in a row. It's the only solution."

Match stats

  • Chelsea have won each of their last six Europa League home games, scoring at least three goals in five of those games (17 in total - 2.8 per game on average).
  • Swedish sides have won just once in their last seven European encounters away to English teams - winning their most recent such game (Ostersunds' 2-1 win against Arsenal in last season's Europa League).
  • Willian has created 22 goal scoring chances for Chelsea in the 2018-19 Europa League, scoring two and assisting three goals; no other Chelsea player has both scored and assisted more than once.
  • Chelsea have had more shots (147) and completed over 400 more passes (4,642) than any other team in the Europa League this season.
  • Of the remaining 32 teams in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League, Malmo have had the oldest starting XI on average in this season's tournament (29y 353d).

