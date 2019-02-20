Europa League: Arsenal kick-off time v Borisov 'totally unacceptable'

Stanislav Dragun scored the winner for Bate in Belarus last week

Arsenal will be without striker Alexandre Lacazette for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov.

The Gunners trail 1-0 after an embarrassing 1-0 first-leg defeat in which Lacazette was sent off.

Top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his first start in the competition since October.

Arsenal fans have called the 17:55 GMT kick-off time "totally unacceptable and inconvenient".

"Arsenal fans have to travel to the game after work from across London, the south-east and further afield," said the Arsenal Supporters' Trust.

"The result will be a huge number of empty seats and many fans having to pay for a ticket on their season tickets which they cannot use.

"This is both unfair on Arsenal supporters and will lead to a poor atmosphere in the stadium."

The game was originally moved to a 17:00 GMT kick-off on Wednesday so as to not clash with Chelsea's match against Malmo on Thursday night but Arsenal lobbied Uefa into a rethink.

Wing-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles missed training on Wednesday because of illness, but midfielder Aaron Ramsey (knee) and defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos (ankle) are back in contention.

