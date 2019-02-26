Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Premier League
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a host of injuries to contend with after their 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will assess the fitness of defenders Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be without as many as nine first-team players.

Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Nemanja Matic are all ruled out, while Marcus Rashford (ankle) is a doubt.

Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia remain absent, but defender Marcos Rojo is expected to be involved.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær on his injury-hit squad: "We'll have a good team out on the pitch, definitely.

"There'll be a chance for others. I've been sat on the outside getting a chance when this had happened. The players who came in (against Liverpool), Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira, I thought they did fantastic.

"There you go, that's the way it is. You've just got to be ready when you get it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United's injury problems from their draw with Liverpool are going to affect the team that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can put out in this one.

I just have a feeling that Palace are going to surprise people here. They are playing well and they are going to go for it attack-wise too.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have yet to beat Manchester United in the Premier League after 19 attempts (D4, L15). It's a competition record for most matches versus a single opponent without ever winning.
  • The Eagles have scored just seven goals in those 19 fixtures.
  • Palace are without a victory in 21 league games against United since a 3-0 home win in May 1991, when John Salako scored twice.
  • They are looking to avoid defeat in both league meetings in a single season for the first time since 1989-90.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in six games in all competitions, winning four and drawing two.
  • Only Huddersfield Town, with six goals, have scored less often at home in the Premier League than Palace, who have nine goals this season.
  • No Premier League ground has witnessed fewer goals than the 21 scored at Selhurst Park in 2018-19.
  • Palace have matched last season's total of nine Premier League clean sheets - only four sides have kept more during the current campaign.
  • Roy Hodgson has lost 11 Premier League matches against United, more than against any other side.
  • Wilfried Zaha has scored in three consecutive league appearances for the first time.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have won seven successive away matches in all competitions, their best run since April 2002.
  • They have lost just one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 14 games in charge.
  • Their tally of 26 points in 10 league games under the Norwegian is at least five more than any other club prior to the midweek fixtures.
  • The Red Devils have kept an unrivalled five clean sheets in the Premier League since Solskjaer took over.
  • They have been awarded nine Premier League penalties this season, the most of any top-flight team.

