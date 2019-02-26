Liverpool v Watford

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has six goals and one assist in his three previous games against Watford

TEAM NEWS

Roberto Firmino was forced off against Manchester United with an ankle problem and may be unavailable for Liverpool.

Andy Robertson ended that game with a brace on his wrist and will be monitored, while Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez remain out.

Watford could name the same side which began Friday's 5-1 win against Cardiff.

This match comes too soon for full-back Kiko Femenia, who is back in training after a hamstring injury, but he is expected to be their only absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: With one memorable exception, Watford's journeys to Anfield have proved to be utterly fruitless - but Tommy Mooney is probably still dining out on that exception.

Mooney scored in front of the Kop in August 1999 as the Hornets recorded their first (and still only) league points at Liverpool in a 1-0 win. That was their only away victory of the entire season, as they finished bottom of the Premier League.

Watford, like Liverpool, are a much better side these days. Javi Gracia's men have lost just one of their last 10 away games in all competitions, and put five past Cardiff in South Wales last Friday.

Liverpool should win - some might say that Liverpool must win. However, that's not to say that Liverpool will win.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on the threat posed by Mohamed Salah: "I remember in the last game we played against him he scored a lot of goals.

"I try to learn from all the games, of course... we have analysed the last games against them, this season and last season as well, and we try to do better next time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a tricky week for the Reds, with the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park coming up on Sunday. What they really want ahead of that is a decent performance and a comfortable victory.

I think they will get the win, but they are going to have work for it because Watford are on a good run and they will provide a serious test.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Watford (W5, D1), scoring 20 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that run.

The Hornets' two most recent trips to Anfield ended in a 6-1 defeat in November 2016 and a 5-0 loss in March 2018.

Watford have lost 10 of their 11 league games away to Liverpool, with the exception a 1-0 victory in August 1999 courtesy of a Tommy Mooney goal.

Liverpool

The Reds have scored more than once in just two of their nine league and cup games in 2019.

They have registered a total of three shots on target in their previous two matches - one against Manchester United and two versus Bayern Munich, failing to score in either match

The Merseysiders have dropped nine points in their last seven league games, having missed out on just six points in their first 20 matches this season.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 26 league and cup home matches in the month of February (W19, D6) - that was a 2-0 defeat by West Bromwich Albion in February 2013.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in 34 Premier League games at Anfield since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017 (W24, D10).

Mohamed Salah, who is one shy of 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool, has six goals and one assist in three games against Watford.

Sadio Mane has three goals and three assists in four matches versus the Hornets.

Watford