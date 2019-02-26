Manchester City v West Ham United

Sergio Aguero has scored hat-tricks in Manchester City's last two Premier League home games

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are set to be without Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte, both of whom suffered muscle injuries in Sunday's Carabao Cup final win.

John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Fabian Delph all missed that game and will have their fitness monitored.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has reported no new injury concerns.

Manuel Lanzini is again likely to feature as a substitute, having made his comeback from a long-term knee problem in Friday's win against Fulham.

Defenders Fabian Balbuena and Winston Reid have returned to light training but are not yet fully fit.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Pep Guardiola won't want to hear any excuses about tired legs after the Carabao Cup final. Manchester City have a big enough squad to cope.

A more relevant question is whether West Ham will start as poorly as they did against Fulham. They could have been three down in five minutes.

If they do, City will run riot. It's a game the hosts must win.

Marko Arnautovic must start for West Ham. Michail Antonio could also cause problems in his current form.

But City are on the top flight's best home scoring spree since 1965 and carry a goal threat from all quarters. Add to that the Hammers' poor away form, in particular at City, and it looks like a banker home win.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on his time in charge of Manchester City: "It was three beautiful years, especially when we won the Premier League, we had a very successful season.

"Not only because we won that, but it was the team that scored the most goals in history.

"The fans enjoyed the football we played. I have only good memories."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini will get a good reception from the home fans but his side are in for a tough night.

West Ham carry a threat up front, but they are not great defensively and I don't think City will struggle to find a way through.

Prediction: 3-1

Lawro's full predictions v Jungle's Tom McFarland

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 10 of their 12 league games against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium (D1, L1).

The Hammers' only league win there came in September 2015, when current boss Manuel Pellegrini was in charge of the home side.

Under Pep Guardiola, City have won all six of their league and cup games against the Hammers, scoring 22 goals and conceding just three.

Manchester City

The reigning champions have won 13 of their 14 top-flight games at the Etihad Stadium this season.

City have scored two goals or more in each of their last 15 home league matches - the longest such run in the top flight since Tottenham did so in 16 consecutive games in 1965.

After scoring three goals against both Arsenal and Chelsea, Sergio Aguero can become the first player to score Premier League hat-tricks in three consecutive home appearances.

Aguero has ended on the winning side in each of the last 23 league games he has started at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 29 goals and assisting seven more.

West Ham United