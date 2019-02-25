Scottish Premiership
Hearts19:45Celtic
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have won just two of their past 23 Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic (W2 D2 L19), although those two victories have come in the last five such meetings.
  • Celtic have lost two of their past three away league games against Hearts (W1), as many as in their previous 12 combined (W9 D1 L2).
  • Hearts have lost only once in their past six home top-flight games (W3 D2 L1), losing to Dundee in January.
  • Since losing against Rangers in December, Celtic have won their past seven Scottish Premiership fixtures by an aggregate score of 18-1.
  • Celtic's Scott Sinclair has scored 12 goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27203464154963
2Rangers27167460204055
3Aberdeen27155745311450
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts2713593332144
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone27115112734-738
8Motherwell27113133039-936
9Livingston2797112828034
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2753191758-4118
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you