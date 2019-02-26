Scottish Premiership
Rangers19:45Dundee
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Since a 0-2 defeat in March 2001, Rangers have won their past 11 home games against Dundee in the Scottish top-flight by an aggregate score of 33-4.
  • Dundee have won two of their past six Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers (W2 D1 L3), having lost 14 of their previous 16 (D2).
  • Rangers have lost just one of their past 12 Scottish Premiership matches, with Steven Gerrard's side picking up seven victories in the process (D4).
  • Only St Mirren (17) have conceded more goals via set pieces (exc. penalties) in the Scottish Premiership this season than Dundee (16).
  • Rangers have scored more goals from outside the box than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season (10).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27203464154963
2Rangers27167460204055
3Aberdeen27155745311450
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts2713593332144
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone27115112734-738
8Motherwell27113133039-936
9Livingston2797112828034
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2753191758-4118
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you