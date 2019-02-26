Rangers v Dundee
-
Scottish Premiership
- Since a 0-2 defeat in March 2001, Rangers have won their past 11 home games against Dundee in the Scottish top-flight by an aggregate score of 33-4.
- Dundee have won two of their past six Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers (W2 D1 L3), having lost 14 of their previous 16 (D2).
- Rangers have lost just one of their past 12 Scottish Premiership matches, with Steven Gerrard's side picking up seven victories in the process (D4).
- Only St Mirren (17) have conceded more goals via set pieces (exc. penalties) in the Scottish Premiership this season than Dundee (16).
- Rangers have scored more goals from outside the box than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season (10).