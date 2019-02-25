Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone19:45Hibernian
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • St. Johnstone are unbeaten in seven top-flight clashes against Hibernian, winning three and drawing four.
  • Since recording consecutive away wins against St. Johnstone in September 2013, Hibernian have failed to win their past four such trips in the top-flight (D3 L1).
  • St. Johnstone have lost five of their past six matches in the Scottish Premiership (D1) - they last went seven matches without a win in February 2018.
  • Hibernian are looking to win three Scottish Premiership matches in a row for the first time since October 2018 (4).
  • Only Celtic (17) have recorded more clean sheets in the Scottish top-flight this season than St. Johnstone (12).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27203464154963
2Rangers27167460204055
3Aberdeen27155745311450
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts2713593332144
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone27115112734-738
8Motherwell27113133039-936
9Livingston2797112828034
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2753191758-4118
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you