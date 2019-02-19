Liverpool 0-0 Bayern Munich: Jurgen Klopp says draw 'not a dream result'

Just two of Liverpool's 15 shots against Bayern Munich were on target

Liverpool's goalless Champions League last-16 first-leg draw against Bayern Munich is "not a dream result but a good one", says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds go to the Allianz Arena on 13 March knowing a score draw will take them through to the quarter-finals on away goals.

Only Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane managed shots on target for Liverpool.

"I'm not over the moon but I'm completely OK with the game," said Klopp.

"We made life more difficult with the last pass today - about 10 or 12 times a promising situation [fizzled out]. We can play better. We should play better.

"In the first half we had the bigger chances. I can't remember any chances for either side in the second half. It wasn't a Champions League night from that point of view."

Liverpool named Joel Matip and Fabinho in a makeshift central defence, with Virgil van Dijk suspended and Dejan Lovren injured.

German Klopp told BT Sport: "It was a clean sheet without the big man (Van Dijk). A lot of people wouldn't have expected that.

"The defending was good. A lot of things were really good.

"The positive is the result is OK, the best draw we can get. Yes, we can play better; we should play better.

"The tie is not over - we said that. We had to create the basis tonight that we can use in the second leg.

We need to score - Lewandowski

Although Bundesliga champions Bayern shaded possession, they did not manage a shot on target.

Robert Lewandowski remains the Champions League's top scorer this season with eight goals, but he has netted only twice in 12 away Champions League games for Bayern.

"It was a tough game," said Lewandowski. "Maybe we could have scored a goal. Liverpool are a very dangerous team. We had to play compact for the 90 minutes.

"You can never say what will happen in the Champions League. We'll need to score if we want to get into the next round. I hope we can play better at home."

Klopp said: "If Bayern had been full of confidence we might have had more space. Both centre-half pairings had a lot of ball and played around.

"Not a lot of things happened. We had our moments and in those moments you have to score.

"It was an intense game for both sides. It was not a game we will remember in 20 years."

Analysis

Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin

The bigger picture is that Liverpool are still in it.

It's a good result at home - they haven't conceded and they've got every chance of going to Bayern and winning the game.

I just believe they could have given themselves a better chance by creating more at Anfield.

And I was hoping the fans would have been a bit louder - it was very quiet. The fans were a bit nervous. If you don't get a goal, you can't relax.