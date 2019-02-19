Neil Lennon: Former Celtic and Hibs boss would consider job in Scotland

Neil Lennon has managed 350 senior competitive matches with Scottish clubs

Neil Lennon would give "serious consideration" to managing in Scotland again should an appealing post come up.

Lennon, 47, left his role as Hibernian head coach last month after two and a half years in charge, having previously managed Celtic for four years.

In between those spells, he had 18 months in charge of Bolton Wanderers in the English Championship.

"It's been my home here for 20 years and I've loved it and it's gone well for me," said Lennon of Scotland.

"Maybe looking abroad, maybe try something different, but if something in Scotland came along and appealed to me then of course I'd give it some serious consideration."

Lennon won three league titles and two Scottish Cups as Celtic manager, before guiding Hibs to the Championship title and promotion, followed by their record points tally in the Scottish Premiership.

However, he is not in a hurry to return to management despite missing the routine.

"You almost become institutionalised. I've doing it for 10 years," he said.

"At the minute, I'm not missing it. I know for a fact in three, four weeks or six weeks I'll have the itch and I'll be desperate to get back into it.

"Between now and the end of the season, I'm not too sure I'd want to get back into the game. Just let the summer go and then see what happens after that."

Lennon joked he might work "somewhere hot" next, adding: "I need to top my tan up."