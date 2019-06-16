Quiz: Name all of Chelsea's Premier League managers

Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea after just one season in charge

Maurizio Sarri became the 16th permanent manager of Chelsea in the Premier League when the Italian left Napoli to take charge in July 2018.

But the 'Sarri-ball' revolution at Stamford Bridge is already over, with the 60-year-old boss having returned to his homeland to take charge of Serie A champions Juventus.

