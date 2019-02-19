George Lapslie: Charlton Athletic midfielder signs new contract

George Lapslie in action for Charlton Athletic
George Lapslie has scored two goals in 30 appearances for Charlton since making his senior debut

Charlton Athletic midfielder George Lapslie has signed a new contract, keeping him at the League One club until the summer of 2021.

The 21-year-old, who came through the club's youth academy after joining aged 10, made his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy in August 2017.

Lapslie has featured 25 times for the Addicks this season, scoring once.

"He deserves it. He's been working hard and improved a lot this season," boss Lee Bowyer told the club website.

