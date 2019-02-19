Alan Hardy: Notts County owner says interest has 'flooded in' over takeover

Alan Hardy took over as chairman of Notts County in 2017

Notts County owner Alan Hardy says interest has 'flooded in' from potential buyers of the club.

Hardy, who put Notts up for sale in January, says he has held "positive talks" with interested parties.

He has also announced the resignation of director Paul Mace "to help with the takeover process."

"It's been a very busy couple of days, with several meetings taking place in London between myself and potential buyers," Hardy said in a statement.

"Expressions of interest continue to flood in and there have been plenty of positive talks with what I consider to be a number of genuine interested parties.

"To help with the takeover process, director Paul Mace has resigned from the board in order to realign the club's corporate structure.

"As a long-standing supporter of the club, Paul is well known by many of our fans and I would like to thank him for his guidance and support during his tenure."

Hardy announced his decision to sell on 27 January, a few hours after the accidental publication of an "inappropriate photo" for which he later apologised.

Notts are bottom of the League Two table, two points from safety.