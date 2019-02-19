Kilmarnock: Steve Clarke says fans should point out 'mindless minority'

Celtic fans spilled out of the away end in celebrating Scott Brown's late winner

The "sensible majority" should help expose the "mindless minority" at football matches, says Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke.

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd was hit by a coin in Sunday's defeat by Celtic.

The club issued a statement saying they were "dismayed" by the incident and by the damage done to seats at Rugby Park.

"Everyone keeps talking about the mindless minority, and it is, but I think the more sensible majority also have a part to play," said Clarke.

"They have to point out the mindless minority, and then the authorities can deal with it better."

Clarke stressed he felt referee Bobby Madden had an "excellent" game at Rugby Park on Sunday and was "spot on" with all his decisions in the match.

Most of the Kilmarnock manager's frustrations centred on off-pitch incidents, although he insists he never fears for his own safety at games.

"The worrying factor was that people came on to the pitch," said Clarke, whose team visit Ibrox on Wednesday for a Scottish Cup fifth-round replay.

"But I believe it's a criminal offence and there are plenty of cameras and plenty of faces will be on those cameras.

"The sad thing is we're sitting here before we play a massive cup game, and we're talking about issues we shouldn't be talking about.

"So it would be good if the authorities can act, deal with it strongly, and then we can all move on and talk about football."