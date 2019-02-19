Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Naismith, Norwich, Blackburn, Derby

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Naismith, currently on loan to Hearts, admits he faces "probably the toughest" decision of his career as the 32-year-old Scotland forward considers a choice between a move to Major League Soccer or staying at Tynecastle at the end of Norwich City contract this summer. (The National)

Scotland forward Steven Naismith says he is seriously considering what he describes as a once-in-a-lifetime move to the United States this summer at the end of his loan from Norwich City to Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Celtic have stepped up their interest in Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender John Mahon, but English Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are also tracking the 19-year-old currently with Sligo Rovers. (Daily Express, print edition)

Kilmarnock will demand that Celtic pay for the damage caused by the Glasgow club's supporters during Sunday's Premiership match at Rugby Park, where several seats were broken before and after Scott Brown's last minute goal, which caused some fans from the away end to run onto the pitch. (The Herald)

Celtic are braced for a hefty bill from Kilmarnock and a fine after a series of incidents at Rugby Park during the Sunday's Scottish Premiership game. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock majority shareholder Billy Bowie has revealed that "embarrassed" Celtic board members apologised for their fans' conduct at Rugby Park on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, who has not played since 13 December, is likely to make his return to action following injury against Motherwell on Sunday. (The Herald)

Kilmarnock majority shareholder Billy Bowie has revealed plans to help the Scottish Premiership club become three times as big than they are at present. (Scottish Sun)

Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson, how manager of Real Kashmir, fears his side could miss out on a first Indian I-League title after Minerva Punjab refused to travel to face the league leaders over fears of terrorist attacks. (Daily Record)

The Scottish Professional Football League will meet on Tuesday to discuss starting a new fifth tier, including colt teams from Celtic and Rangers along with clubs from the Lowland League and Highland League. (Daily Record, print edition)