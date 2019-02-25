Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Claude Puel was sacked by Leicester at the weekend after a fourth successive home defeat

TEAM NEWS

Leicester coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will be in charge on Tuesday following the sacking of Claude Puel.

Left-back Ben Chilwell, who missed the defeat by Crystal Palace, is available after injury.

Brighton will assess the fitness of several players, including Glenn Murray and Jurgen Locadia, who are both back in training after respective calf and ankle injuries.

Lewis Dunk and Jose Izquierdo are also in contention, and Solly March returns.

Central defender Leon Balogun remains sidelined by a shoulder problem and Florin Andone completes a three-match suspension against the Foxes

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Suddenly, this fixture has a very different look about it.

The Leicester fans have certainly got their wish with the dismissal of Claude Puel. What will now be fascinating is the reaction of their players after the Frenchman's 16 months in charge.

Ultimately, seven defeats from nine games forced the issue - and four straight home defeats have been damaging.

Brighton certainly won't have welcomed the news or some of the results from the weekend. One point from the last 15 has left them suddenly nervously looking over their shoulder.

They must hope the change of manager doesn't bring a change in fortunes for the Foxes.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City first-team coach Mike Stowell on Claude Puel's sacking: "It's always sad to see a manager leave the club. He [Puel] had the club at heart.

"Performances have been really good, but sometimes you don't get the rub of the green.

"I've spoken to the players and told them how good they are and reminded them that they are a top-seven team. That's where we should be and that's where we should be aiming to get back to."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "We've gone from what some perceived as a good position in the league to being on the back of three disappointing results.

"Those are the facts and we need to start picking up points. We have to show character now to come through this period."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 33rd meeting between the sides - Leicester could go four matches unbeaten against Brighton for the first time.

Brighton's only victory at the King Power Stadium in the past six attempts was by 4-1 in a Championship match in April 2014.

Leicester City

The Foxes have equalled the club Premier League record of four successive home defeats, set from December 1999 to January 2000 at Filbert Street.

They have only lost five consecutive home league matches on one occasion, between January and March 1959 in the top flight.

Leicester have taken a solitary point from their past six league games, suffering three straight defeats for the first time in two years.

They have conceded the opening goal in a league-high 19 matches this season.

However, Leicester are unbeaten in 14 home matches played on Tuesday in all competitions since a League Cup exit against Chelsea in September 2016 (W10, D4).

Jamie Vardy has only scored two league goals at the King Power Stadium this season, with none in the last five games.

Brighton & Hove Albion