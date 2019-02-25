Premier League
Huddersfield19:45Wolves
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy
Huddersfield have taken one point from 14 games since beating Wolves in November, when Aaron Mooy scored both goals

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield are without defender Tommy Smith, who begins a three-game ban following his sending off at Newcastle.

Adama Diakhaby is out with a hamstring injury, joining Isaac Mbenza and Danny Williams on the sidelines, while Erik Durm and Alex Pritchard are doubts.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has reported no injury concerns.

Midfielder Joao Moutinho is fit despite requiring stitches after being caught in the face by an elbow from Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: Reasons for optimism have been in short supply for Huddersfield. Almost cut adrift at the bottom, they are as many points from safety as games played since their last Premier League win.

They have had 13 defeats and a draw since last earning three points, although that victory came in the reverse fixture - and that's encouragement Huddersfield will gladly accept.

Wolves, though, are a team on a mission. They are a point shy of their best Premier League return and, despite successive draws, are still very much in contention to finish as the best of the rest in seventh.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "I was not pleased at all at Newcastle.

"The players who signed for Huddersfield at least have to fight and run like hell to stay in the Premier League.

"I hope that we see another face against Wolves because I didn't like the last one we showed.

"I am confident I will get a reaction from my players. I think my speech in the dressing room got into their minds."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Huddersfield have won 11 of their last 13 league games against Wolves, including the last four without conceding a goal.
  • Wolves have not won a top-flight game away to Huddersfield since recording a 1-0 victory at Leeds Road in April 1972.

Huddersfield Town

  • The Terriers have lost seven consecutive Premier League home games - the only teams with longer losing streaks are Wolves (nine in 2012) and Sunderland (10 between 2003 and 2005).
  • Huddersfield have taken one point from 14 league games since beating Wolves on 25 November.
  • They have 11 points - the only teams with fewer at this stage of a Premier League season are Derby (nine points in 2007-08) and Sunderland (10 in 2005-06).
  • The Terriers have never won a midweek Premier League game (D2, L7).
  • Jan Siewert could lose his first five Premier League matches in charge, following in the footsteps of Eric Black at Aston Villa and Mick McCarthy with Sunderland.
  • Huddersfield have received four red cards in the Premier League this season, a joint-high with Everton and Leicester.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Nuno Espirito Santo's side have conceded 15 league goals away from home this season - only Manchester City and Liverpool have lower totals.
  • The draw at Bournemouth took them to 40 points, equalling their record tally in a Premier League season (set in 2010-11).
  • Wolves are chasing a 12th league win of the season - which would be their highest total in a top-flight campaign since claiming 13 victories in 1980-81.
  • They have scored a league-high 74% of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season (26 of 35).
  • Wolves have lost six of their 11 Premier League matches against teams starting the day bottom (W3, D2).
  • With 10 goals and five assists, Raul Jimenez has had a hand in 43% of Wolves' league goals this season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool27206159154466
2Man City27212474205465
3Tottenham27200755272860
4Arsenal27165655371853
5Man Utd27157552351752
6Chelsea26155645291650
7Watford2711793935440
8Wolves2711793534140
9West Ham27106113540-536
10Bournemouth27104133848-1034
11Everton2796123639-333
12Leicester2795133238-632
13Crystal Palace2786133135-430
14Burnley2786133148-1730
15Newcastle2777132434-1028
16Brighton2676132839-1127
17Cardiff2774162552-2725
18Southampton2759132846-1824
19Fulham2745182661-3517
20Huddersfield2725201450-3611
View full Premier League table

