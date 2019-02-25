Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri is available after missing the 3-1 victory over Swansea on Saturday through suspension.
George Boyd (illness), Morgan Fox (back) and Jordan Thorniley (head) could return but Sam Winnall, Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee remain sidelined.
Ezri Konsa may be back in the Brentford defence after serving a one-match ban.
Marcus Forss (back) and Luke Daniels (calf) may travel but Rico Henry, Lewis Macleod and Emiliano Marcondes are out.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost their last two Championship matches against Brentford, both 0-2 - however, both were at Griffin Park.
- Brentford have lost three of their last four league visits to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday (W1).
- Sheffield Wednesday have only lost one of their last 11 Championship matches (W5 D5), keeping clean sheets in six of those contests.
- Brentford have won five of their last six league games (L1), including a win away against Rotherham, their only away victory this season.
- Since the start of last season, this is Sheffield Wednesday's fourth Championship match against Brentford, with a different manager in charge each time (Carvalhal, Bullen, Luhukay, Bruce).
- Brentford's Neal Maupay has scored in four of his last five league games, with the Bees winning in each of the games that he scored in during this run.