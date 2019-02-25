Championship
Bristol City19:45Birmingham
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Birmingham City

Che Adams in action for Birmingham City
Birmingham City striker Che Adams has scored 10 goals in his past eight Championship appearances
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann (back) continues to be assessed, while defender Jack Hunt (calf) could be involved after returning to training.

Head coach Lee Johnson will watch from the stands as he serves a one-match touchline ban after receiving four yellow cards during the season so far.

Birmingham centre-back Marc Roberts (calf) and midfielder Charlie Lakin are back in training.

And Blues boss Garry Monk has no fresh injury worries to concern him.

Bristol City are sixth in the Championship table, two places and six points ahead of Birmingham.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won their last two league matches against Birmingham - they had won none of their previous 14 against the Blues (D3 L11).
  • Birmingham haven't lost back-to-back away league matches at Ashton Gate against Bristol City since November 1993.
  • Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has won four Championship games against Garry Monk - against no manager has he won more (also four against Mick McCarthy).
  • Birmingham manager Garry Monk has lost more Championship matches against Bristol City (4) than he has against any other team.
  • Bristol City have won each of their past four home league games; the Robins haven't won five in a row since February 2015 when they were in the third tier.
  • Birmingham's Che Adams has scored 10 league goals in 2019 so far; two more than any other Championship player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds33197755371864
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City3215894233953
7Derby3214994337651
8Birmingham33111485142947
9Nottm Forest33111484638847
10Preston341211115348547
11Aston Villa34101595753445
12Swansea33128134342144
13Hull33128134647-144
14Blackburn341111124552-744
15Sheff Wed331111113948-944
16Brentford3211101155441143
17Stoke34914113542-741
18QPR33116164152-1139
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall33810153648-1234
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

