Bristol City v Birmingham City
Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann (back) continues to be assessed, while defender Jack Hunt (calf) could be involved after returning to training.
Head coach Lee Johnson will watch from the stands as he serves a one-match touchline ban after receiving four yellow cards during the season so far.
Birmingham centre-back Marc Roberts (calf) and midfielder Charlie Lakin are back in training.
And Blues boss Garry Monk has no fresh injury worries to concern him.
Bristol City are sixth in the Championship table, two places and six points ahead of Birmingham.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won their last two league matches against Birmingham - they had won none of their previous 14 against the Blues (D3 L11).
- Birmingham haven't lost back-to-back away league matches at Ashton Gate against Bristol City since November 1993.
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has won four Championship games against Garry Monk - against no manager has he won more (also four against Mick McCarthy).
- Birmingham manager Garry Monk has lost more Championship matches against Bristol City (4) than he has against any other team.
- Bristol City have won each of their past four home league games; the Robins haven't won five in a row since February 2015 when they were in the third tier.
- Birmingham's Che Adams has scored 10 league goals in 2019 so far; two more than any other Championship player.