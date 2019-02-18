Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea manager 'done' after FA Cup exit - Chris Sutton

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will be sacked before their next game, said ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton after their FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Fans booed the Italian's substitutions during the fifth-round match, and joined in when United supporters sang "You're getting sacked in the morning".

"This is Maurizio Sarri's last game at Chelsea. The Italian job is over for them," said BBC Radio 5 live pundit Sutton after a 2-0 home defeat.

"He's done."

Sutton, who played for Chelsea in 1999-2000, said: "He'll get the sack for numerous reasons - things he's said, that he can't motivate the players, his inability to be able to adapt and change."

Chelsea, who are sixth in the Premier League, face Malmo in the Europa League last-32 first-leg on Thursday, and Manchester City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

"Why risk him taking charge of a game against Manchester City?" said Sutton, speaking eight days after City beat Chelsea 6-0 in a Premier League game.

Sarri replaced fellow Italian Antonio Conte last summer and immediately changed the team's tactics from a wing-back system to a 4-3-3, with several players struggling to adjust to the change.

"Sarri is stubborn," said former Manchester United defender Phil Neville on BBC One. "But stubbornness can get you the sack.

"Winning a trophy on Sunday might drag Sarri out of trouble. I don't think they should sack him now. He plays good football, it is a little predictable.

"He has brought in four players and needs another four or five and he has to keep Eden Hazard. He needs to bring in quicker players who can play his style of football."

In three of their past five games, Chelsea have lost 4-0 to Bournemouth, 6-0 to Manchester City and 2-0 to Manchester United

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made 12 managerial changes since buying the club in 2003, and Sutton says he would "have to question the owner's ambition" if he does not sack Sarri now.

"Sarri-ball is broken," said Sutton of the Italian's tactics.

"Would the owner fancy getting into the top four with recent performances, with a manager who says he can't motivate his players and says he will let his star man [Eden Hazard] go?

"The Chelsea owner will be thinking, 'Will we get top four? Can I go to the Manchester City game with confidence?' Absolutely not. Is he going to chuck all his eggs in the Europa League basket with a manager who can't motivate his players? No.

"History tells us the Chelsea owner doesn't mess about."

