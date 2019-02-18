Leeds United: Championship club fined £200,000 by EFL over 'spygate'

Leeds United have been fined £200,000 by the English Football League after spying on a Derby County training session last month.

A member of Leeds' staff was found acting suspiciously outside Derby's training ground before the fixture between the two sides on 10 January.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa said he had sent a member of staff to watch every team they have played this season train.

The EFL found Leeds breached rules over treating teams with "good faith".

Leeds have also received a formal reprimand from the EFL, which is bringing in a new rule to prohibit clubs from viewing their opposition training in the 72 hours preceding a game unless invited to do so.

The EFL said in a statement that Leeds' conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected" and it "must not be repeated".

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey added: "The sanctions imposed highlight how actions such as this cannot be condoned and act as a clear deterrent should any club seek to undertake poor conduct in the future.

"We will now look to move on from this incident and commence the discussions about introducing a specific regulation at a meeting with all clubs later this month."

