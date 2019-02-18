Guernsey FC 'not ruthless enough' in Sevenoaks Town loss, says Tony Vance

Guernsey FC's problems were compounded by a red card for Frank Tobin just before Sevenoaks' winner

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says he is frustrated that his side are not ruthless enough after a third successive defeat.

The Green Lions lost 2-1 at home to Sevenoaks Town on Sunday, despite Dave Rihoy's seventh-minute goal putting the hosts in control.

Substitute Ainsley Everett scored twice in a five-minute spell inside the final 20 minutes to secure the three points.

"We weren't resilient enough and not ruthless enough," Vance said.

"We're creating the opportunities, but unfortunately it's just not happening in front of goal for many reasons," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"You can't force the ball in the back of the net, you've just got to keep knocking on the door. We're knocking on the door but at the moment the door's shut."

The loss means Guernsey FC are now 16th in Isthmian League Division One South East.