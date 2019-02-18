FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Wolves in last eight

From the section

FA Cup: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United highlights

Manchester United's reward for beating holders Chelsea in Monday's final fifth-round tie is an FA Cup quarter-final trip to Wolves.

Premier League champions Manchester City are at Championship side Swansea City, with another second-tier side Millwall at home to Brighton.

Watford host Crystal Palace in the other last-eight tie.

The quarter-final games will be played from 15-18 March, with winning clubs receiving £720,000 in prize money.

United saw off Chelsea with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton