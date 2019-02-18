Raheem Sterling: Manchester City forward meets fan who was racially abused

Sterling with Ethan Ross, who is at Newport County's academy

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has met a young fan he wrote to after the teenager was racially abused.

Sterling wrote a letter to Ethan Ross after the boy's grandmother revealed he had been having a "tough time" because of the abuse.

He was able to meet up with the Newport County academy player after City's FA Cup fifth round win on Saturday.

"It was probably as heartwarming for me as it was for you to finally meet up, Ethan," Sterling said on Twitter.

"Again, always be proud of who you are, and never stay silent. #SpeakUp #youthsarethefuture."

Sterling was an unused substitute as City beat County 4-1 in Wales to reach the quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old has been the victim of abuse himself, the most recent incident being alleged racist abuse in a game at Chelsea in December.

In reaction to the abuse he was subjected to at Stamford Bridge, Sterling said newspapers "fuel racism" by their coverage of young black footballers.