Paris St-Germain 5-1 Montpellier: Kylian Mbappe scores in PSG victory

Kylian Mbappe reached 20 league goals in a season for the first time by scoring as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain thrashed Montpellier.

Layvin Kurzawa opened the scoring for PSG but Montpellier levelled through a Florent Mollet free-kick.

Angel di Maria's free-kick made it 2-1 and the hosts pulled clear through Christopher Nkunku and a Vitorino Hilton own goal.

France striker Mbappe, 20, then struck as PSG went 15 points clear of Lille.

It was his 20th goal from 19 league games this season, and 25th in all competitions.

Mbappe scored 13 league goals last term for PSG having hit 15 for Monaco in 2016-17.