Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Sevilla1Lazio0

Sevilla v Lazio

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 25Mercado
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3Gómez
  • 7Mesa
  • 16Navas
  • 17Sarabia
  • 22VázquezBooked at 60mins
  • 18EscuderoSubstituted forPromesat 6'minutes
  • 12André SilvaSubstituted forAmadouat 64'minutes
  • 9Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 5Amadou
  • 13Soriano
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 20Rog
  • 21Promes
  • 23Arana Lopes
  • 43Gil

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón GilBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCorreaat 49'minutes
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26Radu
  • 25BadeljSubstituted forDurmisiat 76'minutes
  • 77MarusicBooked at 71mins
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forOrestes Caldeiraat 56'minutes
  • 32Cataldi
  • 19Lulic
  • 20CaicedoBooked at 31mins
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 6Leiva
  • 11Correa
  • 14Durmisi
  • 16Parolo
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 27Orestes Caldeira
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Milan Badelj.

Offside, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.

Quincy Promes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).

Rômulo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Adam Marusic (Lazio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Roque Mesa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).

Offside, Lazio. Milan Badelj tries a through ball, but Rômulo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roque Mesa following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces André Silva.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.

Attempt blocked. Rômulo (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a headed pass.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) for a bad foul.

Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).

Rômulo (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Rômulo replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.

Attempt saved. Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a through ball.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Stefan Radu.

Attempt missed. André Silva (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).

Attempt saved. Sergi Gómez (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Danilo Cataldi.

Offside, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Joaquín Correa replaces Patric.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sevilla 1, Lazio 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sevilla 1, Lazio 0.

Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th February 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you