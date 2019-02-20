Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Milan Badelj.
Sevilla v Lazio
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 25Mercado
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 7Mesa
- 16Navas
- 17Sarabia
- 22VázquezBooked at 60mins
- 18EscuderoSubstituted forPromesat 6'minutes
- 12André SilvaSubstituted forAmadouat 64'minutes
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 13Soriano
- 19El Haddadi
- 20Rog
- 21Promes
- 23Arana Lopes
- 43Gil
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón GilBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCorreaat 49'minutes
- 33Acerbi
- 26Radu
- 25BadeljSubstituted forDurmisiat 76'minutes
- 77MarusicBooked at 71mins
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forOrestes Caldeiraat 56'minutes
- 32Cataldi
- 19Lulic
- 20CaicedoBooked at 31mins
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 6Leiva
- 11Correa
- 14Durmisi
- 16Parolo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 27Orestes Caldeira
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Offside, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
Quincy Promes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).
Rômulo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Adam Marusic (Lazio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Roque Mesa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).
Offside, Lazio. Milan Badelj tries a through ball, but Rômulo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roque Mesa following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces André Silva.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Attempt blocked. Rômulo (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a headed pass.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) for a bad foul.
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Rômulo (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Rômulo replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
Attempt saved. Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a through ball.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).
Attempt saved. Sergi Gómez (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Danilo Cataldi.
Offside, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Joaquín Correa replaces Patric.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sevilla 1, Lazio 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sevilla 1, Lazio 0.
Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.