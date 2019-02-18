Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross following a set piece situation.
Nuremberg v Borussia Dortmund
Line-ups
Nuremberg
- 26Mathenia
- 22Valentini
- 28Mühl
- 4Almeida Santos
- 23Leibold
- 31Petrák
- 14Kubo
- 17Löwen
- 18Behrens
- 27Costa Pereira
- 11Zrelák
Substitutes
- 1Bredlow
- 8Bauer
- 9Ishak
- 10Kerk
- 20Jäger
- 21Palacios
- 29Erras
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 27Wolf
- 33Weigl
- 2Zagadou
- 4Diallo
- 6Delaney
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 20Philipp
- 13Guerreiro
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 5Hakimi
- 9Alcácer
- 19Dahoud
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yuya Kubo (1. FC Nürnberg).
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Hanno Behrens (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ewerton.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Enrico Valentini (1. FC Nürnberg).
Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.