German Bundesliga
Nuremberg0B Dortmund0

Nuremberg v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Nuremberg

  • 26Mathenia
  • 22Valentini
  • 28Mühl
  • 4Almeida Santos
  • 23Leibold
  • 31Petrák
  • 14Kubo
  • 17Löwen
  • 18Behrens
  • 27Costa Pereira
  • 11Zrelák

Substitutes

  • 1Bredlow
  • 8Bauer
  • 9Ishak
  • 10Kerk
  • 20Jäger
  • 21Palacios
  • 29Erras

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 27Wolf
  • 33Weigl
  • 2Zagadou
  • 4Diallo
  • 6Delaney
  • 28Witsel
  • 7Sancho
  • 20Philipp
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 10Götze

Substitutes

  • 5Hakimi
  • 9Alcácer
  • 19Dahoud
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamNurembergAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross following a set piece situation.

Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yuya Kubo (1. FC Nürnberg).

Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

Hanno Behrens (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ewerton.

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Enrico Valentini (1. FC Nürnberg).

Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22156154233151
2Bayern Munich22153450262448
3B Mgladbach22134542222043
4RB Leipzig22125541192241
5B Leverkusen2211383932736
6Wolfsburg2210573530535
7Frankfurt2297641281334
8Hoffenheim2289544321233
9Hertha Berlin228863532332
10Werder Bremen228773733431
11Mainz227692336-1327
12Düsseldorf2274112541-1625
13Freiburg225982937-824
14Schalke2265112532-723
15Augsburg2246123140-918
16Stuttgart2243151850-3215
17Hannover2235142047-2714
18Nuremberg2227131746-2913
View full German Bundesliga table

