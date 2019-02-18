Lyon v Barcelona: Pique warns visitors must improve or they will 'suffer a lot'

Lionel Messi (r) has scored three of Barca's last four goals in four games

Barcelona will "suffer a lot" against Lyon in the Champions League last-16 first leg unless they improve, says defender Gerard Pique.

La Liga leaders Barca's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday followed on from three consecutive draws.

"We were not the Barca we wanted to be. The result was good, the sensations were not," Pique said.

"If we don't move the ball quickly, dominate the play and possession or create chances, we are a weaker team."

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could return against his old club, having been out since November with a knee injury - but Thomas Vermaelen is out with a leg problem.

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir is suspended, with star midfielder Tanguy Ndombele a doubt with an injury problem.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is wary of his team's French opponents, who came through the group stages unbeaten - as did his side.

"It is going to be a big challenge for us," Valverde said. "But we're hungry and ready for this game."

He is not concerned by criticisms of Barcelona's attack, which has scored only four goals in their past four games - including two Lionel Messi penalties.

"Everybody has their opinion but the question is surprising," he said. "Maybe we have not created that many chance but we always attack."

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio - whose side are third in Ligue 1 - says they will need to find a way to play without captain Fekir, who has scored 11 goals in 27 games this season.

"We have to find a balance," he said. "Nabil Fekir is our captain and technical leader. It's always difficult playing without him.

"He likes being decisive. We'll need to overcome his absence.

"We have to be measured. We can compete tomorrow but we aren't favourites. It will take more effort than usual.

"It's important to believe and trust in yourself. I'm calm and serene. The danger is to play the match before starting it."

MATCH FACTS