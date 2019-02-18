Liverpool v Bayern Munich: Lovren Klopp's prime fitness concern

Lovren has made 17 appearances this season

Dejan Lovren's hamstring injury will be assessed before Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Reds are already without suspended centre-back Virgil van Dijk and injured Joe Gomez, meaning Fabinho could play at centre-back if Lovren is not fit.

Midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Wijnaldum have both returned to training and will also be assessed.

On the injuries, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I don't know 100 per cent."

He added: "It's Monday and we play on Tuesday so most of that should be clear.

"Gini (Wijnaldum) trained and looked really well. Shaq (Shaqiri) did a lot, so it will be close, we have to see.

"Dejan (Lovren), I actually have to wait minute by minute if there is a chance or not.

"But that's pretty much all, I would say."

Lovren has not played since 7 January due to his injury.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho filled in at centre-back against Wolves in the FA Cup and did so against Brighton in the Premier League in January.

On the prospect of the Brazilian playing at centre-back, Klopp said: "In the Champions League, against Bayern Munich, it's not an easy job, but we don't want our last guy alone defending against (Bayern).

"It depends on how we defend in general and that's it.

"There will be a lot of moments where we have to defend and we've worked on that."

'Liverpool the underdogs'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote:

"Liverpool are ranked eighth in Europe by the Euro Club Index, five places lower than Bayern Munich in third. The gap is similar to Manchester United and Paris St-Germain last week. Liverpool have a 35% chance of progress according to the ECI, just as United did pre-match last week."

