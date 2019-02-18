Jurgen Klopp: Crowd can take Liverpool "from 100% to 140%"

Liverpool's fans have plenty of European success to revel in

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Anfield crowd can take his side "from 100% to 140%" as they host Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

The first leg against the Bundesliga champions takes place on Tuesday while the Reds travel to Munich on 13 March.

"We have to create an atmosphere on the pitch tomorrow [Tuesday] and make it easier for the people," said Klopp.

"It will be outstanding tomorrow night. It's something to enjoy - there's a lot of power involved in the atmosphere."

A 1-0 win against Napoli ensured Liverpool finished runners-up to Paris St-Germain in Group C, while Niko Kovac's Munich will host the second leg after progressing as Group E winners.

"Playing home first is not usually an advantage but we don't care," said Klopp.

"There are two legs to play. Let's create a basis we can use in the second game.

"Our crowd is really able to push us from 100% to 140%."

Bayern 'dangerous' despite slow start to season

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp had numerous battles with Munich during his seven seasons in the Bundesliga.

Munich - who have won six successive league titles - currently trail leaders Dortmund by two points in Germany, however, having played one game more.

"After being six years the dominator of the league, it was clear this year would be different," said Klopp.

"To become the champion you need to have the desire of a newcomer combined with the quality of a real contender.

"Maybe at the start of the season they didn't have that but now they are chasing. From my point of view that makes them even more dangerous."

Fans preference for Premier League is 'clear'

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League and will have the chance to move top when they face bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

But Klopp insists the prospect of a first league title since 1990 is not in his thoughts as he prepares for the club's European commitments, as injuries and Virgil van Dijk's suspension look likely to force either Fabinho or Jordan Henderson to act as a makeshift centre-back in midweek.

"We have only tough months in the season. We've had a lot of tough months, it's always tough," said Klopp.

"We take it game by game. We can't think about [Manchester] United. We are a really strong side and that is what we have to show.

"It's difficult for me to answer the question but for all Liverpool fans it's the Premier League. That's clear.

"But for now it's the Champions League and we have to do our best tomorrow. Thank God we don't have to decide that right now."