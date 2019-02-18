Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea play Durham, Man City face Liverpool
-
- From the section Women's Football
Holders Chelsea will travel to Championship side Durham in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.
Durham produced the shock of the fifth round by beating Bristol City on Sunday - and their reward is a match against the two-time winners.
Women's Super League leaders Manchester City will play Liverpool, Championship side Manchester United travel to Reading, and Aston Villa - also of the second tier - host West Ham.
The ties will be played on 17 March.
Quarter-final draw
Reading v Manchester United
Aston Villa v West Ham
Durham v Chelsea
Manchester City v Liverpool