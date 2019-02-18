Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea play Durham, Man City face Liverpool

Chelsea goalscorer Bethany England
Bethany England scored twice in Chelsea's fifth-round win over Arsenal on Sunday

Holders Chelsea will travel to Championship side Durham in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

Durham produced the shock of the fifth round by beating Bristol City on Sunday - and their reward is a match against the two-time winners.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester City will play Liverpool, Championship side Manchester United travel to Reading, and Aston Villa - also of the second tier - host West Ham.

The ties will be played on 17 March.

Quarter-final draw

Reading v Manchester United

Aston Villa v West Ham

Durham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Liverpool

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you