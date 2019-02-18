Solihull Moors: National League leaders begin work on stadium to meet EFL rules
National League leaders Solihull Moors are to improve their Damson Park home to meet Football League requirements.
A club statement said the work will be undertaken over three phases and will be completed by July 2020.
The first phase includes installing a 1,131 capacity all-seater stand before Moors' FA Trophy quarter-final at home to Telford United on Saturday.
Moors - managed by ex-England keeper Tim Flowers - are two points clear at the top of the National League.
Other work includes improving floodlights and disabled facilities and installing new changing rooms.