Padraig Amond: Newport County striker wants response after FA Cup exit

Padraig Amond (centre) scored five goals in Newport County's FA Cup run.

Striker Padraig Amond says Newport County have to move on from their FA Cup exploits and return to winning ways in the league.

Newport bowed out of the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday after losing 4-1 at home to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Exiles, who are 15th in League Two, travel to bottom of the table Notts County on Tuesday night.

"We have to be on it or else," said Amond,

"You don't want [after] the Lord Mayor's Show on Tuesday night and not turn up. You want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

"It will be a challenge. They're in good form and have won a couple of games and are back in form.

"We know when it comes to Tuesday we'll be ready to do things right and to get ourselves back in the hunt."

Manager Michael Flynn estimates the League Two side has made more than £2m after reaching the fifth round this season and the fourth round last term.

But the FA Cup success, which saw them beat Leicester City and Middlesbrough, has coincided with faltering form which has seen them win only two of their seven league matches in 2019.