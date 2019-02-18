Shaun Harvey: EFL chief executive to leave role at end of season

Shaun Harvey will leave his role as chief executive of the English Football League at the end of the season.

Harvey, 48, took over as CEO in 2013 and has been involved in football for 25 consecutive years.

Harvey said he was proud of what he has achieved "in what have not always been easy circumstances".

"I am happy to remain as CEO until after the play-offs, to conclude a number of outstanding matters that we are currently dealing with," he added.

"The time is right for the EFL to move in a different direction having concluded a number of commercial contracts that leave the League in a stable position."

Debbie Jevans, interim chair of the EFL said: "The EFL would like to thank Shaun for all he has delivered. The EFL is in a strong position with a growing fan base throughout the world and Shaun deserves a lot of credit for this."

More to follow.

