Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 22 February

Championship Conference

Bala Town 2-2 Newtown: Bala ended a losing run of three games as they came back to secure a point at home to fourth-placed Newtown. Kieran Smith gave Bala a 16th minute lead but goals from Craig Williams and Callum Roberts put Chris Hughes' side ahead at the break. Henry Jones secured a point for Colin Caton's men with a second half goal.

Saturday, 23 February

Championship Conference

Barry Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:30 GMT: Nomads held on to top spot despite being in Irn-Bru Cup action as New Saints and Saturday's opponents Barry played out a 2-2 draw at Park Hall. Third-placed Barry, who are three points behind Nomads, won 2-0 when the sides met earlier in the season.

Play Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town 2-0 Cardiff Met: Aberystwyth secured their first home points against the Students, ending their two-game winning run in the process with both goals scored by Marc Williams.

Carmarthen Town 0-1 Cefn Druids: Cefn Druids boosted their survival hopes and rose a place to 10th, above their hosts, to be 10 points off the relegation zone with this win, courtesy of Nathan Peate's winner.

Llandudno 4-2 Llanelli Town: Llandudno rose off the bottom of the table and sent Llanelli Town there as Alun Webb claimed a hat-trick with Danny Hughes adding their other goal. Chris Jones' penalty and manager Andy Hill's late effort were the visitors' rewards. Llandudno have granted manager Iwan Williams compassionate leave until the end of the season.

Monday, 25 February

Championship Conference

Caernarfon Town v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: New Saints missed a chance to go top of the table last weekend after when they were held at home by Barry Town while Caernarfon have lost their last two games and were beaten 3-0 by Saints at The Oval during phase one.

Tuesday, 26 February

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 23 February

Weymouth 2-1 Merthyr Town

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 23 February

Colwyn Bay 9-0 Skelmersdale United

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 24 February

Cardiff City FC Women v Rhyl Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff Met Women v Abergavenny WFC; 14:00 GMT

Llandudno Ladies v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Cyncoed LFC; 14:00 GMT