Celtic fans lambasted by Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd after coin throwing and 'sectarian' abuse

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has criticised Celtic fans after being hit by a coin and subjected to what he considers sectarian abuse on Sunday.

Seats were also damaged at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park, where visiting fans invaded the pitch after Scott Brown's late winner for the Scottish champions.

"The shouts and abuse I can handle as a bit of banter," the 35-year-old said on his Instagram account.

"Getting hit with a coin, though, is a step too far."

The former Rangers and Scotland striker had been warming up as a substitute when apparently struck by an object.

"Don't worry, I wasn't injured, but if it doesn't stop, someone will end up with a bad injury," Boyd said. "Thought those days in GB football were over."

Celtic captain Brown was shown a second yellow card and sent off after celebrating with fans at the back of Kilmarnock's goal.

"We're led to believe they're the greatest fans in the world," Boyd said of the visiting support. "Wrecking seats, flares and invading the park.

"Oh, and in case anyone didn't know, I'm just a fat orange (it must just be my favourite colour) [expletive deleted]."