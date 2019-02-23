Nottingham Forest v Derby County
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest may recall Ben Watson and Saidy Janko for the East Midlands derby after resting both for their last game against Preston North End.
Midfielder Matty Cash has not played since 9 February and remains doubtful with an Achilles problem.
Derby County's Tom Lawrence will be assessed after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.
Mason Mount (hamstring) is still out and Scott Carson's thigh injury means Kelle Roos continues in goal.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are winless in six league matches against Derby (D3 L3); they last had a longer run between 1904 and 1914 (eight matches).
- The last two Championship encounters between Nottingham Forest and Derby have ended goalless.
- Martin O'Neill's last league meetings with Derby County came during the 2007-08 season when he was Aston Villa manager, winning 2-0 and 6-0.
- Derby haven't drawn three consecutive away league matches since March 2018, when the third game in that run was a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest.
- Nottingham Forest have not won three consecutive home league matches since a run of four in November 2017.
- There has been a red card shown in five of the last seven Championship meetings between Nottingham Forest and Derby at the City Ground (one to Forest, four to Derby).