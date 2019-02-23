Nottingham Forest v Derby County

Tom Lawrence has scored seven goals for Derby County this season

Nottingham Forest may recall Ben Watson and Saidy Janko for the East Midlands derby after resting both for their last game against Preston North End.

Midfielder Matty Cash has not played since 9 February and remains doubtful with an Achilles problem.

Derby County's Tom Lawrence will be assessed after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

Mason Mount (hamstring) is still out and Scott Carson's thigh injury means Kelle Roos continues in goal.

Match facts